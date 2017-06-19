Boeing's Muilenburg eyes hypersonic jets for commercial flights

Boeing (BA +1.3% ) Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg says hypersonic jets could be used in commercial flight in the next 10-20 years.

Boeing believes hypersonic jets - flying at up to 3,800 mph - could serve a small but important market of travelers willing to pay a premium to reach far-flung destinations in a fraction of the time it usually takes; for example, a commercial flight from New York to Shanghai that currently takes ~15 hours could be cut to two hours.