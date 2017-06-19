Lee Enterprises buying Dispatch-Argus of Illinois

Newspaper firm Lee Enterprises (LEE -2.5% ) is buying the Dispatch-Argus of Western Illinois for $7.15M form the Small Newspaper Group.

The price includes an adjustment for working capital.

The Dispatch-Argus and its related publications (including QCOnline.com) serve dozens of communities in the area, including Moline and Rock Island.

The purchase is a strategic fit in part due to its proximity to Lee's existing Iowa enterprises in Davenport and Muscatine. It expects "immediate value, accretive to both earnings and free cash flow," says CEO Kevin Mowbray.