Southwestern says jury rejects class action lawsuit on Arkansas royalties

Southwestern Energy (SWN -3.2% ) discloses it received a favorable jury verdict late Friday in federal court rejecting a class action lawsuit alleging it underpaid royalty payments owed to certain property owners in Arkansas.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit heard in U.S. District Court consisted of most of the owners in Arkansas leasing their properties to the company, who argued SWN underpaid them by improperly deducting gathering and transportation costs from their royalties prior to payment, according to an SEC filing.

SWN also is being sued in Arkansas state court in additional class action cases but says it does not expect the cases to have a material effect on its future financial results or operations.