Independent review affirms positive mid-stage results for Ipsen and Exelixis' cabozantinib

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) and commercialization partner Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announce that an analysis by a independent radiology review committee has confirmed the positive results from the Phase 2 CABOSUN study assessing CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) compared to sunitinib (Pfizer's SUTENT) in treatment-naive patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) with intermediate- or poor-risk disease.

The study met its primary endpoint showing treatment with cabozantinib produced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to sunitinib as determined by investigator assessment.

Ipsen chief David Meek says his company will file the data with European regulators in Q3.

