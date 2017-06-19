Orange cutting its stake in rival BT Group

Orange (ORAN -1.8% ) is reducing its stake in Britain's BT Group (BT -1.3% ), from a current 4% down as little as 1.33%.

It will do that first by cutting to 2.66%, selling about 133M shares in private placement. It's also launched an offering of four-year bonds exchangeable for BT shares on another third of its BT holdings.

BT will buy up to £200M of the stock placement and put part of that purchase in its employee share trust.

BNP Paribas and JPMorgan are joint book-runners on the transaction.