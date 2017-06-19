Cognizant announces free IT training program in NYC

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) announces a new, free IT training program in NYC to train potential employees. The program allows up to 650 New Yorkers to enroll over the next 18 months.

Cognizant has an intent to hire as many as 350 of the graduates for client sites throughout the city.

The company partners with training development specialist Per Scholas for the program. The state’s primary economic development agency, Empire State Development, will provide $2M in tax credits for the $6M program.