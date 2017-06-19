Reliance Steel -2.5% after cutting guidance

Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) -2.5% AH after lowering Q2 earnings guidance below Wall Street consensus, now seeing EPS of $1.30-$1.40 vs. its earlier outlook for $1.50-1.60 and $1.59 analyst consensus estimate.

RS cites challenging market conditions and uncertainty over metals pricing, and says the positive momentum experienced for both demand and pricing trends in Q1 2017 did not accelerate as originally anticipated into Q2.

Despite the changes in market conditions, RS says it continues to believe that it can sustain a reported LIFO gross profit margin of 27%-29%.