Stocks rally as investors buy the dip in techs

Stocks posted broad gains, with the S&P and Dow closing at new record highs and the S&P tech sector (+1.7%) enjoying a strong rebound from back-to-back weekly declines.

Thanks largely to the tech gains, the Nasdaq's 1.4% rise represented the index's biggest one-day point and percentage move since Nov. 7; Apple jumped 2.9% in its biggest one-day advance since February, while Facebook gained 1.5% and Amazon added 0.8%.

“Tech got beat up unfavorably over the past week or two, but as the group’s earnings remain strong, we expect buyers are coming in to take advantage of the depressed prices,” says Murphy Capital Management's Peter Lewis.

Health care (+1.1%) also was strong, highlighted by biotechs which were led by Biogen's 3.5% surge, along with financials (+1%) and consumer discretionary (+0.8%).

On the downside, energy (-0.7%) settled solidly lower as U.S. crude oil shed another 1.1% to $44.46/bbl, marking its worst level since November.

U.S. Treasury prices settled lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 4 bps to 2.19% following some early hawkish remarks from New York Fed's William Dudley.