Exxon's Liza project OK shows returns could be "competitive with the Permian"

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) decision to go ahead with the $4B Liza offshore project in Guyana is a sign that it is possible for the returns from a deepwater project to be "just as attractive and competitive with the Permian," according to analysts at BMO Capital.

Even for the likes of XOM, Guyana is an attractive region for returns (greater than 33% internal rate of return), payback (two years) and margins (~$32/bbl), BMO says.

XOM's 30%-partner Hess (NYSE:HES) has separately approved the development, and will benefit from XOM's excellence in project delivery, the firm says as it maintains its Market Perform rating on XOM while lifting its target price to $80 from $76.