Critics question need for Trans Mountain expansion as tanker traffic slumps

Crude oil exports via supertanker from the Port of Vancouver in Canada fell 40% to just 1.9M tons last year from 2014, prompting critics of Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to challenge the need for the project.

In its report last year recommending approval of the project, the National Energy Board cited KMI’s figures when it said the terminal typically loads five crude tankers a month and could climb to 34 per month depending on demand from shippers; however, exports from KMI’s Westridge Marine Terminal have fallen sharply since then, as just 15 tankers docked at the terminal in 2016, an average of 1.25 a month.

The decline in tanker traffic from Vancouver "invalidates a number of arguments that have been mounted in support of the need for the Trans Mountain Expansion project and its purported benefits," economist Robyn Allan says.

KMI points out that it has 13 shippers with firm commitments covering 80% of the expanded pipeline’s capacity, a clear indication of the need for additional export routes.