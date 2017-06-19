'Cars 3' light for Pixar, but tops box office

Cars 3 (DIS -0.1% ) outpaced Wonder Woman (TWX +0.7% ) as the top-grossing film at the box office this weekend, but with a relatively small opening for a Pixar film.

The sequel drew $53.7M against Wonder Woman's $41.3M, and both came in ahead of another relatively strong debut, Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me (LGF.A +1.6% , LGF.B +0.9% ), which took $26.4M.

Cars 3 added $21.3M in foreign markets to total $75M worldwide. Meanwhile, in three weeks of release, Wonder Woman's domestic total rose to $275.1M and foreign grosses hit $297.2M for a global total of $572.3M.