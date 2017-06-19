Bloomberg: Tesla nears deal to open production plant in China

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +1.8% AH following a Bloomberg report that it is near an agreement to produce vehicles in China for the first time, a move that would allow it to avoid a 25% import tariff that renders Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles more expensive than in the U.S.

The agreement with the city of Shanghai would allow TSLA to build facilities in its Lingang development zone and could come as soon as this week, according to the report.

Setting up local production is considered a key for CEO Elon Musk to continue growing in China, where TSLA’s revenue tripled to more than $1B last year.