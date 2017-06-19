Videogame sales fall amid soft release schedule

Videogame sales declined Y/Y in May, breaking a two-month rebound, as software sales proved a drag on a relatively light slate of releases.

Overall sales fell 11% to $542M, returning to a downward trend that saw nine straight declines before the past two months, according to NPD Group. Hardware sales are still riding a boost from Nintendo's (NTDOY +2.5% ) Switch: up 7% industrywide to $147M. Accessories sales were up 1% to $112M.

But software games on consoles tumbled 20% to $271M, and PC game software (physical and via Steam) dropped 48% to $12M.

Warner Bros. Interactive (TWX +0.7% ) was the top-selling game software publisher, and its Injustice 2 topped the dollar sales charts, NPD said. (The new-release schedule a year ago included Overwatch and Doom.)

Following Injustice 2 in software sales: Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); Grand Theft Auto V (TTWO -0.1% ); The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (OTCPK:NTDOY); Prey 2017 (Bethesda Softworks); Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands (UBSFY +2.7% ); Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia (OTCPK:NTDOY); NBA 2K17 (NASDAQ:TTWO); MLB 17: The Show (SNE +3.5% ); and Overwatch (ATVI +2.6% ).