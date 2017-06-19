Moody's: A Sprint/T-Mobile combo faces operational hurdles

A merger between Sprint (S +1.7% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.4% ) is "financially compelling," Moody's says, but it faces a long road and daunting challenge from an operational standpoint.

The combo "could ultimately extract $3B or more in annual run-rate synergies from operational expense savings," says Moody's Mark Stodden, but only in an integration process that could take 3-5 years and buy time for rivals AT&T (T -0.1% ) and Verizon (VZ -0.1% ) to reclaim market share. "And if it stalls or is derailed by operational missteps, the downside is catastrophic."

T-Mobile could see a temporary rise in churn as Sprint's network is wound down, he says, and a failed integration could force a spectrum sale.

Also, annual maturities for the two would rise to $7.5B in 2021 and stay elevated through 2024 (five-year average maturities), meaning liquidity management is a key challenge if the two merge.