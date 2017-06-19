Analysts like deal that makes EQT largest U.S. natural gas producer

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) was today's biggest loser, shedding 8.9%, even as its acquisition of Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) makes the company the top U.S. natural gas producer based on Q1 production.

The combined output for EQT and Rice in the quarter totaled 3.6B cf/day, beating out Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) 3B cf/day and Chesapeake Energy's (NYSE:CHK) 2.56B cf/day.

EQT appears to be "empire building," and no other driller is likely to submit a successful bid for Rice because EQT's footprint overlaps with Rice's in southwestern Pennsylvania and the two companies have similar midstream operations, Mizuho Securities says.

Wells Fargo analysts like the deal given significant overlap of high quality core acreage that should drive EQT's estimate of $2.5B in development and economic synergies as a combined entity, while also providing additional growth potential for midstream entities EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM) and EQT GP Holdings (NYSE:EQGP).

"EQT is a decade behind in fracking technology used by industry leaders in Marcellus/Utica," Atlas Consulting's Dallas Salazar tells Reuters. "EQT needs a lot, and Rice offers a lot of what it needs."