Warnings were issued before Autopilot crash

A man killed in a crash last year while using the semi-autonomous driving system on his Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S kept his hands off the wheel for extended periods of time despite repeated audible warnings not to do so.

That's according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which released 500 pages of findings.

Tesla has since unveiled improvements to Autopilot that temporarily prevents drivers from using the system if they do not respond to automated warnings to take control of their vehicle.