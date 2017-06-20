AMZN-WFM: 'Love at first sight'

"Like an old traditional marriage, where there are all kinds of rules and chaperones, we can’t consummate the marriage, until we're actually officially hooked up," Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) CEO John Mackey declared, describing the company's $13.7B deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). "This is not a Tinder relationship."

It was also a "whirlwind courtship." The two met a "little over six weeks" and "it was truly love at first sight."

Expansion of products? "Over time, there could be other formats that evolve that - that might - wouldn't be branded Whole Foods Market, potentially, wouldn't be our standards."

