Havertys updates on Q2 sales

Havertys (HVT) reports sales rose ~1.6% in Q2.

Comparable sales up 0.4% for the quarter.

Written comparable store sales grew 0.3%.

“Our written comparable store sales in the second quarter reflect soft written business except for a very good Memorial Day holiday sales period," said Clarence Smith, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to the impact of the new products in our showrooms and appealing advertising for the upcoming July 4th holiday sales," Smith concluded.

Full Q2 results are due to be released on July 31, after the market closes.

