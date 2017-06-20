Galapagos updates investors in R&D programs

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will host its Annual R&D Update this morning in New York City. Highlights:

Interim results from Phase 2 DARWIN 3 study assessing the long-term safety and tolerability of filgotinib (GLPG0634) in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). 559 patients completed week 60. The proportions achieving ACR20 (20% improvement in RA symptoms), ACR50, ACR70 and complete remission were 84%, 65%, 44% and 51%, respectively. Safety was in line with other studies. Filgotinib is currently being evaluated in three Phase 3 trials and six Phase 2s in other indications.

Phase 1 results on cystic fibrosis (CF) candidates GLPG2451, GLPG2222 and GLPG2737 showed favorable safety and tolerability. Triple combination program initiated. Regulatory review process in Europe starts next month. Studies assessing '2737 combined with Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and two studies evaluating triplet therapy '3067, '2222 and '2737 should commence in Q4. Two additional triplet studies should commence in 2018: '3067, '2222, '2737 and '3067, '2222 and '3221.

Top-line results from a Phase 2a study assessing Orphan Drug-tagged GLPG1690 for the treatment of ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis should be available next quarter. The company has full commercial rights to the candidate.

Recruitment in a Phase 1b study assessing osteoarthritis candidate GLPG1972 should be completed by year-end. Company has full commercial rights in the U.S. Collaboration partner Servier will make opt-in decision for further development and ex-U.S. rights later this year.

Top-line results from a Phase 1b study assessing MOR106 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis should be available later this year.

Other pipeline candidates being advanced are GLPG1205, GLPG2384 and GLPG3121.

The conference call starts at 8:00 am ET.