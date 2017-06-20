Gol Linhas updates guidance

Gol Linhas (NYSE:GOL) sees full year capacity growth falling in a range of 0% to -2%.

The airline company also expects to see a load factor of 77% to 79%, a non-fuel cost per available kilometer of $0.14 real, EBITDA margin of 12% to 14% and operating margin of 7% to 9%.

Gol Linhas statement: "GOL believes that its leadership in rational capacity and yield management, combined with its lowest cost operations and a highest quality passenger service, will enable the company to increase its competitive advantages and effectively manage passenger demand."