FQ2 (ended May 31) income of $213.6M or $0.91 per share vs. $218.5M and $0.95 a year ago. Estimates were for just $0.78.

Deliveries of 7,710 homes up 15% Y/Y.

New orders of 8,898 homes up 12%; up 17% in dollars to $3.4B.

Backlogs of 10,201 homes up 13%; up 20% in dollars to $4B.

Gross margin on home sales of 21.5% down from 23.1% a year ago; up from 21.1% in FQ1.

Conference call at 11 ET

