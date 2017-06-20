Lockheed Martin receives contract for Sniper ATP, LANTIRN sustainment

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) received an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) Foreign Military Sales five-year contract, which has a $200M ceiling, from the U.S. Air Force to provide sustainment support for Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) and LANTIRN Navigation Pods.

Under the ID/IQ contract, FMS customers will place orders for repairs and returns, on-call technical support, depot activities and other sustainment efforts.

"Enabling Sniper ATP and LANTIRN FMS customers to quickly and easily acquire sustainment support is critical," said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "With the ID/IQ contract, our customers can address their unique sustainment needs based on the mission at hand."

Press release