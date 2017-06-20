Restoration Hardware seen as ideal target for Amazon

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba is convinced that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) should acquire Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) to give it an immediate entry into furniture retailing business.

"We believe similar to groceries, furniture retailing is attractive to Amazon due to its large and growing size and highly fragmented nature, with few national competitors to speak of," observes Chukumba.

"And just like the lack of a "brick-and-mortar" presence greatly hindered Amazon's efforts to gain significant market share in groceries, we think not having physical stores will likely make it much more difficult for Amazon to make large inroads in the furniture business," he adds.

A takeover price of $70 on RH is suggsted.

Shares of Restoration Hardware are up 74% YTD, despite the company lowering full-year profit guidance earlier this month.