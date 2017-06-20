Futures rise amid new market highs

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a higher open, as tech shares continue to rebound amid another day of Fed speeches. Dow +0.1% ; S&P 500 +0.1% ; Nasdaq +0.2% .

Investors are also watching if MSCI this afternoon will include China's mainland stock market into its benchmark ETFs tracked by hundreds of trillions of dollars in investment funds around the world.

Oil is down 1.7% at $43.66/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1247/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.57%.

