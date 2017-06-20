Toshiba's lead chip unit bidder wants Western Digital resolution before sale

Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) lead chip unit bidder wants the company to sort out its legal battle with Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) before the sale, according to Reuters.

The consortium led by Japanese state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan includes U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix and is expected to offer at least $18B for the unit.

Western Digital has fought against Toshiba selling the unit to an outside party, claiming contractual consent rights due to a stake acquired through the SanDisk acquisition last year.

Toshiba has denied Western Digital has the right to approve a sale and has also turned down Western as a potential buyer for the unit.

Toshiba had hoped to choose the winning bidder by June 15, but that date has now pushed back to the annual shareholder’s meeting on June 28.

Previously: Toshiba low on chip supplies; chip unit sale pushed to June 28 (June 16)