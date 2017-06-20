Swissmedic accepts file review on Cx601 for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients

Takeda Pharma AG (OTCPK:TKPHF) and TiGenix NV (NASDAQ:TIG) announce that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has accepted for review the file on investigational compound Cx601 to treat complex perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn's disease.

Cx601 was granted Orphan Drug status by Swissmedic in September 2016, which recognizes the rare and debilitating nature of the disease. The marketing authorization application for Cx601 is already under review.

The Swissmedic filing submission included the Phase III ADMIRE-CD trial data designed to investigate the efficacy and safety of investigational compound Cx601.