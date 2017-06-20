Rio Tinto chooses $2.45B Yancoal offer for coal mines over Glencore bid

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it backs the improved offer by China’s Yancoal (OTC:YACAF, YZC) for its Australian coal mines, snubbing a last-minute bid from Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY).

Even though the price is $100M lower than Glencore’s $2.55B bid, Rio says the likelihood of regulatory approval and funding certainty make Yancoal a better choice.

The deal would make Yancoal, which is 13% owned by commodity trading giant Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF), Australia’s largest pure-play coal producer.

Rio shareholders will vote on the deal this month, and the company expects the sale to be completed in Q3.