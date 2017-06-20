Continental joins autonomous driving partnership

Continental AG (OTC:CTTAF, OTCPK:CTTAY) announces that it joined the automated driving collaboration group that includes BMW, Intel and Mobileye. The goal of the partnership is to push forward industrialization of technologies for highly and fully automated driving.

"We have already had very good experience in working with the BMW Group through jointly successfully completed development and series projects. Contributing development and integration for the partnership is a recognition of our extensive competence in the field of automated driving," says executive board member Frank Jourdan.

Continental press release