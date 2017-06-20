Continental joins Intel, Mobileye self-driving car platform

Continental (OTC:CTTAF, OTCPK:CTTAY) announces plans to join the autonomous vehicle platform developed by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY), and BMW.

Continental will handle component and software integration and help commercialize the platform, which the cooperative will sell to other automakers.

The self-driving car platform has a targeted production date of 2021 using Mobileye’s driver assistance technology, which motivated Intel to acquire the company in a $15B deal that’s still closing.

Team-ups between tech and car companies have become common in the self-driving car race due to the costs involved. Chinese tech giant Baidu has deals with several automakers including Continental to use and promote its platform.

