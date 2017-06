Ionis ready to spin-out Akcea; IPO announced at $12 - 14/share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) subsidiary Akcea Therapeutics (Pending:AKCA) launches its initial public offering of 9.62M shares of common stock at $12 - 14. Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.443M shares.

The late-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops antisense drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. Its most advanced candidate is Phase 3-stage volanesorsen for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy, both rare inherited lipid disorders characterized by extremely elevated triglycerides.

