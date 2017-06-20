Immucor announces exchange offer

Immucor (NASDAQ:BLUD) announces the commencement of an offer to eligible holders to exchange any and all of Immucor’s outstanding 11.125% Senior Notes due 2019 for a new series of 11.125% Senior Notes due 2022.

The Company also announced that upon launch of the Exchange Offer, ~71% holders of the Old Notes had agreed, to tender their Old Notes prior to the Expiration Date. Citigroup Global Markets has agreed to purchase New Notes equal to the amount of Old Notes not exchanged in the Exchange Offer, up to $116M, the proceeds of which will be used to redeem any unexchanged Old Notes in full.

The Exchange Offer will expire on July 17.