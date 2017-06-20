Jefferies fixed income revenue down big in 2nd quarter

FQ2 (ended May 31) fixed income revenue at Jefferies fell to $158.6M from $221.9M in FQ1, and $238.5M a year ago. CEO Rich Handler takes note of lower volumes and lower volatility prevailing through much of the quarter.

Investment banking revenue of $352M vs. $253M a year ago, thanks to a better environment for new debt and equity issuance.

Since Jefferies reports one month ahead of the big investment banks, it's considered a bellwether, but the big decline in fixed income revenue has already been flagged by execs from Citigroup (NYSE:C) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) investors will surely take note as well.

Jefferies, of course, is a subsidiary of Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK).