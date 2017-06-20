Fang misses estimates, expects revenue trend to continue; shares

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) Q1 report misses EPS and revenue estimates. The company expects continued decreases in top-line revenue until completion of the planned turnaround adjustments.

Segment sales: E-commerce services revenue was $39.9M, down 69.5% on the year. Marketing services revenue was $27.3M, down 10.2%, while Internet financial services and value-added services had sales drops of 78.9% and 25.9%, respectively. Listing services was the growth segment, up 41.4% to $34M.

Cash: Fang ends the quarter with $542.6M in cash and equivalents and $11M in cash was used towards operating activities in the quarter.

Board change: Jingbo Wang, IDG partner, becomes director of the board and Mingqiang Bi, managing director of China International Capital Corporation, becomes an independent director and audit committee member. Out due to resignation are directors Shan Li, Quan Zhou, and Sol Trujillo.

Fang shares are up 0.82% .

