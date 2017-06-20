Lipocine set to resubmit U.S. marketing application for testosterone replacement therapy candidate LPCN 1021; shares ahead 28% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) jumps 28% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that it plans to resubmit its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA next quarter for testosterone replacement therapy candidate LPCN 1021.

The company received a CRL in June 2016 citing deficiencies in the dosing regimen. The agency requested a new clinical trial to validate the regimen before resubmission.

Results from dosing validation and dosing flexibility studies confirmed that a more practical fixed-dose approach will work, eliminating the need for titration.

