Northcoast jumps in after Costco slide

Northcoast Research upgrades Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to a Buy rating after watching shares peel back 9% since Amazon nabbed Whole Foods.

"Costco's ability to take market share in fresh food categories has shown it to be relatively immune to food deflation over the past several quarters," says analysts Chuck Cerankosky.

Northcoast's price target of $190 is 33.3X the firm's 2017 EPS estimate and 29.2X the 2018 EPS estimate. The PT is also above Costco's all-time high of $183.18.