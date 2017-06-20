WSJ: YouTube lures back some advertisers after content concerns

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has attracted some advertisers back to YouTube following a video content backlash, according to the Wall Street Journal, but some former buyers still hesitant.

Advertisers were upset about ads appearing alongside offensive videos. YouTube has since improved its screening technology to better match ads to videos and has provided refunds to some upset advertisers.

Companies returning to YouTube ads include General Motors and McDonald’s U.K. unit while Wal-Mart Stores, AT&T, and Starbucks are among those on the sidelines.

YouTube statement: “Many advertisers never left and many have decided to come back. While they know that no system can be perfect, they appreciate the actions we’ve taken and know we are taking this seriously and are committed to getting better and better.”