Bombardier addresses Boeing legal action

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) has dismissed rival Boeing's (NYSE:BA) claim that it's using government subsidies to dump its C-series planes on the aviation market.

"I think most people in our industry view this as an attack on innovation," said Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "We serve a specific market which is 100 to 150 seats. Boeing doesn't produce a 100-seater aircraft, so to induce airlines to a larger aircraft could be one of their strategies."

"Some of the numbers that Boeing have quoted are way off base and you know we look forward to telling our story, presenting the facts and I think we are pretty confident about where we will end up," he added.