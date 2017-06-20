IsoRay's Cesium-131 brachytherapy shows positive effect in single-site study; shares ahead 9% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap IsoRay (NYSEMKT:ISR) perks up 9% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement results from a study performed at NY Presbyterian Hospital assessing low-dose Cesium-131 brachytherapy in brain cancer patients.

Results from 42 patients with 46 metastases at least 2 cm in diameter who underwent surgical resection showed no regrowth of their tumors after the intra-operative placement of stranded Cesium-131 seeds into the resection cavity. There were also no cases of radionecrosis observed, a significant unwanted side effect of radiation therapy to the brain.

The study was just published in International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics.