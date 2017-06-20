Chipotle slumps after reaffirmed guidance fails to satisfy

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) trades lower as more analysts take shots at the restaurant stock after the company only reaffirmed its full-year guidance in a SEC filing.

Same-store sales are still seen increasing at a high single-digit rate, but that pace misses the consensus analyst estimate for a 10.3% gain.

Chipotle expects food costs to be approximately 34.2% of sales and marketing/promotion costs to be up approximately 20 to 30 basis points on a year-over-year comparison. Operating costs as a percentage of sales are anticipated to be slightly higher than Q1.

SunTrust and Instinet are both out this morning with cautionary comments on Chipotle.

SEC Form 8-K

