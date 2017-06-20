Eni signs agreement for oil and gas feasibility studies in Iran

Eni (NYSE:E) signs a memorandum of understanding with Iran to carry out feasibility studies on the development of oil and gas fields in the country.

Iran's oil ministry says the provisional agreement calls for studies on the Kish gas field in the Persian Gulf and the third phase of the Darkhovin oil field in southern Iran within six months.

Government officials point to the deal as the latest sign that global companies are not deterred from investing in Iran despite tensions between the country and Saudi Arabia.