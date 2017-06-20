Evercore ISI adds CyberArk, Imperva to SMID Core Idea List

Evercore ISI’s SMID Core Idea List gains CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) and loses FireEye and Proofpoint

Analyst Ken Talanian says CyberArk offers “best in class” account security he thinks will become an increasing strategy for enterprise security architecture.

Talanian cites Imperva as a market leader in web application firewall, an important feature for web applications to prevent DDoS attacks.

Expects Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, which has a May deadline, will provide growth opportunities for cyber security stocks. Companies have had several years to ready for the regulations, but the firm's conversations with industry insiders showed many still haven’t prepared properly.