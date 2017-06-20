Second day at the Paris Air Show

Airbus:

Viva Air Peru signed an MOU to buy 50 A320s, valued at roughly $5B.

Boeing:

Aviation Capital placed an order for 20 737 MAX 10s, worth a total of $2.49B at list prices.

China Aircraft Leasing announced an order for 50 737 MAXs, with a value of $5.8B at list prices.

Ryanair finalized an order for 10 additional 737 MAXs, valued at more than $1.1B at current list prices.

Avolon announced an MOU for 75 737 MAX 8s, worth $8.4B at current list prices.

Blue Air announced an order for six 737 MAXs, and will also lease a further six 737 MAXs and six 737-800s.

Lockheed Martin:

Hybrid Air Freighters signed a Letter of Intent to purchase up to 12 Hybrid Airships, at a total value of about $500M.

Bombardier:

SpiceJet has agreed to purchase 50 Q400 turboprops, likely valued at up to $1.7B.

Embraer:

Booked firm orders for 18 planes in deals totaling about $1B.