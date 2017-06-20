Total to move forward with Iranian gas project, commits initial $1B

Total (NYSE:TOT) says it will go ahead with a $1B initial investment in Iran's giant South Pars gas field, marking the first major western energy investment in the country since the signing of the international nuclear deal.

"It is worth taking the risk at $1B because it opens a huge market. We are perfectly conscious of some risks," CEO Patrick Pouyanne says.

Most global oil majors including Shell and BP have so far shown limited appetite to invest in Iran, due to uncertainty over contract terms and the sharp drop in global oil prices.

TOT owns a 50.1% in the South Pars project, with China National Petroleum Corporation holding 30% and Iran's Petropars 19.9%.