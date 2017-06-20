Ford updates on production plans

Ford (NYSE:F) announces it will invest $900M in a truck plant in Kentucky that builds the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models.

The company notes that it exports the two truck lines to over 55 global markets.

A next-gen Ford Focus is expected to be sourced primarily out of China in the second half of 2019 to help the automaker save costs and improve its manufacturing scale in China. No hourly U.S. jobs will be cut due to the manufacturing plan for the Focus model. The Michigan plant that currently produces Focus cars will start pumping out Ranger trucks and Bronco SUVs.

"Finding a more cost-effective way to deliver the next Focus program in North America is a better plan, allowing us to redeploy the money we save into areas of growth for the company – especially sport utilities, commercial vehicles, performance vehicles as well as mobility, autonomous vehicles and electrified vehicles," says Ford exec Joe Hinrichs.

The new plan for Focus production is expected to help Ford save $1B in investments costs compared to the original plan.