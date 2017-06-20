Boeing raises 20-year industry forecast

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has raised its 20-year industry forecast for plane deliveries to 41,030 jetliners, with their value topping $6T (at list prices) for the first time.

The planemaker predicts passenger traffic to grow 4.7% over the next two decades - a more bullish outlook than the one Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) delivered this month, which projected 4.4% growth.

More than half the planes Boeing expects to deliver are intended to help airlines expand, while the rest, about 43%, will be used to replace less efficient planes.

Almost 40% of the airliners will go to customers in Asia, driven by an air traffic boom in China.