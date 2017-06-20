Comcast -1.9% as MoffettNathanson goes Neutral after run

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is making a rare premarket move down, 1.9% lower , as MoffettNathanson downgrades it to Neutral along with other cablecos.

At $41.80, The stock is just 7% below the firm's target price of $45, MoffettNathanson notes.

Cable stock prices have risen so much in the past years that "the room for a differentiated upside forecast" is narrower, the firm says. "That the cable companies are very, very good businesses is no longer a secret."

Comcast is up 21.1% this year alone; it's risen 169% over the past five years.