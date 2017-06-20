Teladoc to acquire medical consultant Best Doctors for $440M

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) inks an agreement to acquire medical consultation firm Best Doctors for $440M in cash and stock ($375M in cash and $65M in TDOC common shares).

Best Doctors is a global network of more than 50K medical experts that addresses complex medical cases via a combination of expertise, analytics and cognitive computing. It generated $92.2M in revenues last year and $23.7M in Q1 of this year. Revenue estimate for 2017 is more than $100M. Non-GAAP EBITDA for 2016 and Q1 2017 was $6.5M and $2.2M, respectively.

The transaction should close next month.