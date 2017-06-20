Bell ringing in emerging market debt? Argentina sells 100-year paper

We've lost track of the number of times Argentina has defaulted on its debt over the last century, and it's only a year since the country just settled lawsuits on its most recent $95B default.

That didn't stop investors this week from gobbling up $2.75B in 100-year bonds reportedly price to yield 7.91%.

The sale comes after a major capital markets turnaround for Argentina over the past year, with the country's debt now yielding an average of just 400 basis points more than similar-maturity Treasurys (it was well over 1000 bps four years ago).

The sale also comes amid a very hot run for emerging market debt in which prices have gone up and funds have added $38.6B during 20 straight weeks of inflows.

Source: Charlie Devereux and Ben Bartenstein in Bloomberg

