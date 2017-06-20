Olin cuts Q2 EBITDA guidance by $45M, reaffirms full-year outlook

Olin (OLN -0.8% ) lowers guidance for its Q2 adjusted EBITDA by ~$45M due to an extended vinyl chloride monomer plant turnaround and an unplanned Bisphenol A plant outage.

However, OLN expects H2 adjusted EBITDA to come in $90M-$100M higher than H1 levels, helped by reduced maintenance turnaround activity; the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls business is seen benefiting from seasonally stronger demand, improved caustic soda and chlorine prices and lower ethylene costs.

For FY 2017, OLN reiterates its adjusted EBITDA forecast of $1B with upside opportunities and downside risks of ~5%.