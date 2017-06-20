Atlantic Equities dives into U.S. airline sector

Atlantic Equities starts off coverage on the U.S. airline sector.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Continental (UAL +0.4% ) are at the top of the firm's list due to their profit potential. Both airline stocks are initiated with an Overweight rating.

Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.2% ), seen as a bit too pricey compared to Delta and United, is rated at Neutral by Atlantic.

Coverage on American Airlines Group (AAL -0.7% ) begins at Underweight due to the extra risk inherent at the company in comparison to peers.

Source: Bloomberg